Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics iPhone Component Plant in India

Firefighters battled on Saturday to douse a fire that halted production at a major Tata Electronics plant in southern India, which manufactures components for Apple's iPhone, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Despite the absence of casualties, the full impact of the fire on production and operations remains unknown. Situated near a building slated to produce complete smartphones, the fire at the Hosur plant has led to a temporary suspension of activities as Tata Electronics investigates the incident and prioritizes the safety of its workforce and stakeholders.

"There has been an unfortunate incident of fire," a Tata Electronics spokesperson stated, emphasizing that emergency protocols successfully ensured employee safety. However, a building collapse was reported by a fire services official. Authorities are probing the cause while employees remain offsite and production at a standstill.

Senior district official J. Saravanan noted that the extent of the damage could only be assessed once the area cools down. Preliminary information suggests the fire, likely chemical-related, may have spared a neighboring building designated for smartphone manufacturing later this year, but a comprehensive damage assessment is pending. Apple's representatives have yet to comment.

Efforts to combat the blaze, which originated in a chemical storage area, involved over ten fire and rescue vehicles, as reported by The Hindu newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies.)