Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Radar with ATACMS Missiles
The Ukrainian military used ATACMS ballistic missiles to target a Russian Nebo-M radar station, aiming to weaken Russia's air defense capabilities. The destruction of the radar is intended to allow for more effective use of cruise missiles. The U.S. has not changed its stance on weapon use.
The Ukrainian military declared on Thursday that it successfully employed ATACMS ballistic missiles to attack a Russian radar installation. This strike was aimed at diminishing Moscow's capacity to detect and counter aerodynamic and ballistic threats.
According to the Ukrainian forces, the dismantling of the Nebo-M radar will create an advantageous 'air corridor,' facilitating the efficient deployment of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles. Currently, Ukraine estimates that Russia has ten operational units of such systems.
Despite Ukraine's appeals to expand missile use, Washington remains firm on its policy prohibiting the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory, as reaffirmed after discussions involving President Zelenskiy last month.
