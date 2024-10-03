Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Radar with ATACMS Missiles

The Ukrainian military declared on Thursday that it successfully employed ATACMS ballistic missiles to attack a Russian radar installation. This strike was aimed at diminishing Moscow's capacity to detect and counter aerodynamic and ballistic threats.

According to the Ukrainian forces, the dismantling of the Nebo-M radar will create an advantageous 'air corridor,' facilitating the efficient deployment of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles. Currently, Ukraine estimates that Russia has ten operational units of such systems.

Despite Ukraine's appeals to expand missile use, Washington remains firm on its policy prohibiting the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory, as reaffirmed after discussions involving President Zelenskiy last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)