Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Radar with ATACMS Missiles

The Ukrainian military used ATACMS ballistic missiles to target a Russian Nebo-M radar station, aiming to weaken Russia's air defense capabilities. The destruction of the radar is intended to allow for more effective use of cruise missiles. The U.S. has not changed its stance on weapon use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:50 IST
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Radar with ATACMS Missiles
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military declared on Thursday that it successfully employed ATACMS ballistic missiles to attack a Russian radar installation. This strike was aimed at diminishing Moscow's capacity to detect and counter aerodynamic and ballistic threats.

According to the Ukrainian forces, the dismantling of the Nebo-M radar will create an advantageous 'air corridor,' facilitating the efficient deployment of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles. Currently, Ukraine estimates that Russia has ten operational units of such systems.

Despite Ukraine's appeals to expand missile use, Washington remains firm on its policy prohibiting the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory, as reaffirmed after discussions involving President Zelenskiy last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024