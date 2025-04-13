Tragedy Strikes Ukraine: Russian Missiles Hit Sumy
Russian missiles struck Sumy, Ukraine, during Palm Sunday celebrations, killing at least 34 civilians, including two children. Over 100 others were wounded, and the attack has drawn global condemnation. This incident follows previous missile strikes, increasing fears of further conflict amid stalled peace talks.
In a tragic escalation of conflict, Russian missiles struck central Sumy, Ukraine on Palm Sunday, resulting in at least 34 deaths, including two children. The attack also left 117 people injured, escalating international outrage as global leaders decry the violence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault, labeling it an act of terrorism, and called for a global response. He emphasized the need for a changed stance toward Russia, echoing sentiments from other world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron.
The missile strikes disrupt ongoing peace talks, with accusations of violations from both sides. Russia appears poised for further attacks, raising alarms about a possible spring offensive, as peace negotiations remain fraught with complications.
With inputs from agencies.
