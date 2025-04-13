Left Menu

Israeli Missiles Strike Gaza Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

Two Israeli missiles struck a major hospital in Gaza, crippling its emergency services without causing casualties. Israel claimed the facility was used by Hamas for military purposes, a charge rejected by Hamas. The attack drew international calls for an investigation and intensified diplomatic efforts to salvage a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:15 IST
Israeli Missiles Strike Gaza Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, an Israeli missile strike targeted a major hospital in Gaza, disabling its emergency department and causing substantial damage to the facility. Medics reported no casualties, but patients were evacuated after receiving a warning call claiming to be from Israeli security forces.

The Israeli military stated that the strike was aimed at Hamas militants allegedly using the hospital for planning attacks. Amidst accusations of misusing civilian structures, Hamas denied the claim and demanded an international investigation into the incident. The hospital, affiliated with the Anglican Church, was rendered non-operational, according to Gaza's health ministry.

This attack has sparked intensified diplomatic endeavors to salvage a stalled ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, with mediation efforts from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The situation remains tense, as the ongoing conflict continues to disrupt Gaza's already fragile healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

