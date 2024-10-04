Apple Expands Footprint in India with New Stores and 'Made in India' iPhones

Apple, the renowned iPhone maker, has announced plans to expand its presence in India by opening four new stores across major cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. The move is part of Apple's strategy to tap into the vibrant Indian market.

This month marks the rollout of Apple's first-ever 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, a significant milestone demonstrating the company's commitment to manufacturing in the region. Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, expressed excitement about growing Apple's retail footprint in India, inspired by local creativity and customer passion.

Previously, Apple launched stores in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2023. The tech giant's decision to produce its premium iPhone 16 lineup locally represents a shift towards enhancing its supply chain and market penetration in India. Expectation surrounds the imminent availability of these high-end, locally-manufactured models, which will cater to both domestic and select international markets.

