IAF's Vision for Indigenous Production by 2047

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, emphasized India's aim to indigenize its entire air force inventory by 2047. He pointed out the necessity for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to produce 24 Tejas jets annually and called attention to India's need to match China's pace in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:50 IST
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, stated on Friday that by 2047, the Indian Air Force aims to have its entire inventory produced domestically, as part of the indigenization drive. He stressed that Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd must manufacture 24 Tejas jets each year to mitigate delays.

Speaking ahead of Air Force Day, the Air Chief emphasized the need for India to catch up with China's technological advancements and production speed in military equipment, conceding that India lags behind. However, he noted India's personnel strengths compared to those operating similar machinery in China.

Discussing the eastern Ladakh standoff, Singh remarked on unchanged conditions for over a year, highlighting rapid infrastructure development by China. India is working to match this with its own upgrades. By 2027, the IAF envisions fully indigenous inventory, crucial for security and in scenarios requiring swift missile production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

