Left Menu

Generative AI: Pioneering Technology's Future at CTOtalk

The CTOtalk event, hosted by Kissflow, highlighted the pivotal role of Generative AI in reshaping the future of technology. Leaders from IT firms discussed AI applications like automation and machine learning. Over 1,000 IT officials participated, emphasizing AI's transformative impact across industries and enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:49 IST
Generative AI: Pioneering Technology's Future at CTOtalk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent CTOtalk event, hosted by Kissflow, underscored the importance of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the evolving tech landscape. With leading industry figures speaking, the event attracted over 1,000 participants from major IT companies like AWS, Google, and Swiggy.

The conference aimed to foster a community for senior engineering professionals, offering a platform to discuss AI applications ranging from automation to machine learning. The participation of industry leaders demonstrated the wide-reaching implications of AI across different sectors.

Highlighting AI's transformative potential, Swiggy's Director of Engineering, Rishabh Tripathi, noted how Generative AI has revolutionized operational efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and enabling rapid data analysis. Kissflow's CEO, Suresh Sambandam, emphasized the program's growth in facilitating networking and knowledge sharing among tech professionals across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024