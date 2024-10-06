L&T: Powering India's Space Ambitions to Global Heights

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), India's premier engineering enterprise, seeks to expand its footprints beyond its successful collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by targeting the international space market. The firm is gearing up to make significant contributions to the potential fabrication of the next International Space Station.

Previously in talks with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for orbital solutions, L&T's engagement hit hurdles but is now finding new partnerships with NASA. Vikas Khita, Vice President of L&T Precision Engineering and Systems, expressed optimism about Indian industry's integral role in the supply chain for upcoming American space endeavors.

L&T's longstanding involvement in ISRO projects, including producing key parts for Chandrayaan and Mars missions, positions it well for future space economy growth. With aspirations to quintuple its turnover by 2033, L&T is also set to explore opportunities in building spaceports and manufacturing clusters, aligning with India's strategic move to expand private participation in the space sector.

