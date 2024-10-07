France and India Join Forces on Aeronautics Cluster Development
France and India are collaborating to create an aeronautics cluster to strengthen their existing aerospace partnership. This initiative, highlighted by the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasizes strategic cooperation, sustainable aviation fuel development, and plans for an Indo-French aeronautics and space campus.
- Country:
- India
France and India are set to advance their aerospace partnership with the creation of a new aeronautics cluster, as revealed by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou during a GIFAS conference in India's capital.
The collaboration between the two nations, hailed as both strategic and universal, aims to foster deeper ties in aerospace, defense, and related sectors. In the first half of 2024, French aerospace exports to India reached 2.7 billion euros.
A key focus of this initiative will be the establishment of an Indo-French campus and efforts towards decarbonizing transport, including the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Precise details about the aeronautics cluster are yet to be finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic US-India Meeting: Modi and Biden Discuss Strategic Partnership and Global Issues
Biden Commends Modi's Historic Ukraine Visit and Stresses US-India Partnership
India-US partnership is strengthening, it's for global good. PM Modi.
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha Drives Health Awareness in Slum Clusters
India-US Announce Historic Semiconductor Fabrication Partnership