Left Menu

France and India Join Forces on Aeronautics Cluster Development

France and India are collaborating to create an aeronautics cluster to strengthen their existing aerospace partnership. This initiative, highlighted by the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasizes strategic cooperation, sustainable aviation fuel development, and plans for an Indo-French aeronautics and space campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:16 IST
France and India Join Forces on Aeronautics Cluster Development
  • Country:
  • India

France and India are set to advance their aerospace partnership with the creation of a new aeronautics cluster, as revealed by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou during a GIFAS conference in India's capital.

The collaboration between the two nations, hailed as both strategic and universal, aims to foster deeper ties in aerospace, defense, and related sectors. In the first half of 2024, French aerospace exports to India reached 2.7 billion euros.

A key focus of this initiative will be the establishment of an Indo-French campus and efforts towards decarbonizing transport, including the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Precise details about the aeronautics cluster are yet to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024