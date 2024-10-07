Big Tech's Ethical Battle: AI's Role in Conflict Zones

Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, are under scrutiny for their involvement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The use of artificial intelligence in warfare has raised ethical concerns, leading to protests from tech employees advocating for transparency and human rights.

Reports suggest that Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract awarded to Google and Amazon, supplies the Israeli military with cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities. This has led to internal unrest within these companies, with employees protesting their contributions to military actions and facing termination as a consequence.

As the conflict continues, more voices are calling for a rigorous examination of the tech industry's role in warfare. Human rights organizations insist on the need for stringent oversight to prevent potential abuses, urging tech firms to perform due diligence before entering military contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)