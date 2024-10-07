Jio Challenges Trai: Calls for Revised Satellite Spectrum Guidelines

Reliance Jio has called on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to revise its consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communication, which Jio claims fails to ensure a fair playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

In a letter addressed to Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, dated October 4, Jio expressed concern over the paper's omission of key issues relating to competition fairness. The lack of questions addressing the disparity between these services, Jio argues, could lead to recommendations that undermine the intent of promoting balanced competition.

The company has warned that the current paper, which favors administrative spectrum assignment, could face legal challenges. Jio, along with Vodafone Idea, opposes non-auction spectrum allocation to satellite firms, stressing the Telecommunication Act, 2023, which prioritizes auctions for spectrum assignments.

