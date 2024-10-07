Left Menu

Bihar Partners with NASSCOM to Boost IT Sector

The Bihar government has partnered with NASSCOM to advance its IT sector by signing an MoU. The collaboration aims to promote state IT policies, attract investments, and showcase achievements nationwide. Roadshows will connect Bihar officials with potential investors, enhancing Bihar's appeal in the technology industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:15 IST
The Bihar government announced a significant collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Monday, aiming to promote state IT policies and attract investments. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Bihar IT Minister Santosh Kumar Suman and NASSCOM representatives Srikanth Srinivasan and Nirupam Choudhary, marking the beginning of this strategic partnership.

The agreement facilitates a series of roadshows across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. These events will connect state officials with potential investors and technology firms, potentially boosting investment in Bihar's growing IT sector. The partnership further enables Bihar to participate in NASSCOM's national programs, providing a platform to highlight the state's IT infrastructure advancements and policy developments on a larger stage.

Bihar IT Minister Santosh Kumar Suman heralded the state's IT Policy 2024 as "visionary" and expressed satisfaction with its progress. Through the partnership with NASSCOM, the state aims to present its IT growth prospects to entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, reinforcing its position as an emerging technology hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

