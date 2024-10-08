Judge Mandates Google Revamp for Fair App Competition
A U.S. judge has ordered Google to amend its mobile app business practices, enabling more options for Android users to download and pay for apps following Epic Games' lawsuit. The court's injunction aims for improved competition in app distribution and payment processes while establishing a technical oversight committee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:33 IST
A U.S. judge has mandated that Google implement changes to its mobile app business to enhance options for Android users regarding app downloads and payment systems.
This directive follows a jury verdict favoring Epic Games, the creators of 'Fortnite,' who sued Google for monopolizing app distribution and payment methods.
The ruling requires Google to allow third-party app stores and payment systems on Android for three years, promoting a fairer competitive landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
