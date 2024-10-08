Judge Mandates Google Revamp for Fair App Competition

A U.S. judge has mandated that Google implement changes to its mobile app business to enhance options for Android users regarding app downloads and payment systems.

This directive follows a jury verdict favoring Epic Games, the creators of 'Fortnite,' who sued Google for monopolizing app distribution and payment methods.

The ruling requires Google to allow third-party app stores and payment systems on Android for three years, promoting a fairer competitive landscape.

