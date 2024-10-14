HCLTech Reports Solid Growth, Raises Growth Guidance

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) reported a 10.51% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore in Q2FY25, surpassing expectations and prompting the company to raise its growth guidance. This growth was fueled by significant gains from AI-related deals.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 28,862 crore, marking an 8.21% increase from the previous year. HCLTech's CEO highlighted the improved EBIT margins at 18.6% and robust returns on investment.

Despite a 780 employee decrease, the company continues to focus on specialization. HCLTech declared an interim dividend and plans wage increases, signaling a strategic approach amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)