HCLTech Reports Solid Growth, Raises Growth Guidance

HCL Technologies reported a 10.51% rise in net profit for Q2FY25 to Rs 4,235 crore, raising its growth guidance. Revenue rose 8.21% to Rs 28,862 crore. With strong AI-backed deals, HCLTech foresees ongoing growth despite geopolitical challenges. The company declared an interim dividend and announced employee wage hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:03 IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) reported a 10.51% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore in Q2FY25, surpassing expectations and prompting the company to raise its growth guidance. This growth was fueled by significant gains from AI-related deals.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 28,862 crore, marking an 8.21% increase from the previous year. HCLTech's CEO highlighted the improved EBIT margins at 18.6% and robust returns on investment.

Despite a 780 employee decrease, the company continues to focus on specialization. HCLTech declared an interim dividend and plans wage increases, signaling a strategic approach amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

