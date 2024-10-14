HCLTech Reports Solid Growth, Raises Growth Guidance
HCL Technologies reported a 10.51% rise in net profit for Q2FY25 to Rs 4,235 crore, raising its growth guidance. Revenue rose 8.21% to Rs 28,862 crore. With strong AI-backed deals, HCLTech foresees ongoing growth despite geopolitical challenges. The company declared an interim dividend and announced employee wage hikes.
- Country:
- India
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) reported a 10.51% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore in Q2FY25, surpassing expectations and prompting the company to raise its growth guidance. This growth was fueled by significant gains from AI-related deals.
Revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 28,862 crore, marking an 8.21% increase from the previous year. HCLTech's CEO highlighted the improved EBIT margins at 18.6% and robust returns on investment.
Despite a 780 employee decrease, the company continues to focus on specialization. HCLTech declared an interim dividend and plans wage increases, signaling a strategic approach amid global economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Challenges Government's Employment Claims, Alleges 'Jobloss Growth'
UK Economy Registers Slower Growth in Q2, ONS Revises Figures
UK Economic Growth Slows to 0.5% in Q2
Congress Calls Out Government’s Job Growth Claims
UK Economy Shows Mixed Signals Amid Slow Growth and Improved Household Finances