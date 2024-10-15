Left Menu

India's Urgent AI Revolution: A Call for Data Sovereignty

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, advocates for India's embrace of AI with a focus on self-reliance. He emphasizes the importance of keeping Indian data within the country's borders and calls for the updated Data Centre Policy to reflect this. AI is highlighted as a transformative tool across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, made a compelling case for India to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) holistically, stressing self-reliance.

During the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Ambani urged the Indian government to prioritize the revision of the Data Centre Policy 2020, ensuring Indian data is stored locally.

Calling AI a transformative tool across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture, he advocated for incentives for companies establishing AI data centres, emphasizing energy consumption benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

