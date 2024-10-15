India's Urgent AI Revolution: A Call for Data Sovereignty
Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, advocates for India's embrace of AI with a focus on self-reliance. He emphasizes the importance of keeping Indian data within the country's borders and calls for the updated Data Centre Policy to reflect this. AI is highlighted as a transformative tool across sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, made a compelling case for India to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) holistically, stressing self-reliance.
During the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Ambani urged the Indian government to prioritize the revision of the Data Centre Policy 2020, ensuring Indian data is stored locally.
Calling AI a transformative tool across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture, he advocated for incentives for companies establishing AI data centres, emphasizing energy consumption benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- India
- data centres
- Atmanirbhar
- Ambani
- Data Policy
- Reliance Jio
- technology
- innovation
- self-reliance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh Radiates Joy After Embracing Fatherhood at Exclusive Ambani Event
Nita Ambani Celebrates Landmark Year for NMACC
Mukesh Ambani pays last respects to Ratan Tata; accompanied by wife Nita, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka at NCPA.
Mukesh Ambani mourns demise of 'dear friend' Ratan Tata, says country has lost one of its most illustrious and kind-hearted sons.
AI's Role in India's Vision for 2047: Ambani's Revolutionary Plan