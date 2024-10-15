India's Urgent AI Revolution: A Call for Data Sovereignty

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, made a compelling case for India to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) holistically, stressing self-reliance.

During the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Ambani urged the Indian government to prioritize the revision of the Data Centre Policy 2020, ensuring Indian data is stored locally.

Calling AI a transformative tool across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture, he advocated for incentives for companies establishing AI data centres, emphasizing energy consumption benefits.

