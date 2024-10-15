K2 Infragen Bolsters Tech Edge with K2 Nextgen Solutions Stake Acquisition
K2 Infragen has acquired a 69.47% stake in its associate entity, K2 Nextgen Solutions, enhancing its technological capabilities. The acquisition makes K2 Nextgen Solutions a subsidiary, focusing on AI, machine learning, big data, and more. This move aligns with K2 Infragen's emphasis on technology's role in infrastructure development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
K2 Infragen has strategically acquired a controlling 69.47% stake in K2 Nextgen Solutions to strengthen its technological capabilities, the company announced.
K2 Nextgen Solutions, now a subsidiary, specializes in innovative services such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and digital transformation, essential for the evolving infrastructure landscape.
Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen, emphasized the significance of technology in shaping resilient infrastructure systems amidst their current NHAI and Jal Jeevan Mission projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FCI Launches ANNA DARPAN: A Digital Transformation of Supply Chain Management
Air India's Digital Transformation: Breaking Data Silos for Competitive Edge
Pioneers of Machine Learning: Hopfield and Hinton Win Nobel Prize
Unlocking the Power of Big Data in E-Commerce: Shaping Unforgettable Customer Experiences
Pioneers of AI: Nobel Prize in Physics for Machine Learning Innovations