K2 Infragen Bolsters Tech Edge with K2 Nextgen Solutions Stake Acquisition

K2 Infragen has strategically acquired a controlling 69.47% stake in K2 Nextgen Solutions to strengthen its technological capabilities, the company announced.

K2 Nextgen Solutions, now a subsidiary, specializes in innovative services such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and digital transformation, essential for the evolving infrastructure landscape.

Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen, emphasized the significance of technology in shaping resilient infrastructure systems amidst their current NHAI and Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

