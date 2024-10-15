Earth Observation Symposium: Powering India's Future
The two-day symposium at CEPT University, organized by CAG, CRDF, SOI, and NRSC, explores the role of Earth Observation technologies in driving India’s national development. It focuses on data-driven decision-making, policy frameworks, and innovative solutions that leverage geospatial data to address challenges in areas like agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management.
In a significant gathering at CEPT University, the Center for Applied Geomatics (CAG) partnered with CRDF, Survey of India (SOI), and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to launch a two-day symposium titled 'Empowering National Development: Leveraging Earth Observation Intelligence'.
The event aims to underscore the transformative potential of Earth Observation technologies in shaping India's developmental goals through insightful discussions on policy frameworks, data-driven decision-making, and stakeholder collaborations.
With notable contributions from industry leaders like Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana and Dr. Prakash Chouhan, the symposium highlights EO's role in enabling growth across sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management, thus driving the nation's socioeconomic advancement.
