Left Menu

Generative AI: Transforming Enterprise Operations in India

A report by Accenture reveals that companies adopting AI-led processes are witnessing significant growth. In India, AI modernization soared from 8% in 2023 to 25% in 2024. The report highlights operational challenges and outlines strategies like data governance and talent-focused strategies for effective AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:52 IST
Generative AI: Transforming Enterprise Operations in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Companies worldwide embracing AI technologies are experiencing substantial growth in revenue and productivity, as per a report by Accenture. This marks a global trend led by the power of Generative AI in transforming enterprise operations.

India has seen a significant rise in AI modernization, with the percentage of completely AI-modernized organizations increasing from 8% in 2023 to 25% in 2024. The report, titled 'Reinventing Enterprise Operations with Gen AI,' highlights that organizations adopting intelligent operations globally are generating 2.5 times higher revenue growth and 2.4 times higher productivity compared to their peers.

Despite these advancements, many organizations still face hurdles in AI implementation, particularly due to inadequate data foundations and a lack of talent reinvention strategies. Accenture's Chief Executive for Operations, Arundhati Chakraborty, emphasized the necessity for companies to adapt mindsets to fully exploit AI's potential, recommending strategies like centralized data governance and fostering talent-driven approaches to enhance operational maturity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024