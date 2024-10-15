Generative AI: Transforming Enterprise Operations in India

Companies worldwide embracing AI technologies are experiencing substantial growth in revenue and productivity, as per a report by Accenture. This marks a global trend led by the power of Generative AI in transforming enterprise operations.

India has seen a significant rise in AI modernization, with the percentage of completely AI-modernized organizations increasing from 8% in 2023 to 25% in 2024. The report, titled 'Reinventing Enterprise Operations with Gen AI,' highlights that organizations adopting intelligent operations globally are generating 2.5 times higher revenue growth and 2.4 times higher productivity compared to their peers.

Despite these advancements, many organizations still face hurdles in AI implementation, particularly due to inadequate data foundations and a lack of talent reinvention strategies. Accenture's Chief Executive for Operations, Arundhati Chakraborty, emphasized the necessity for companies to adapt mindsets to fully exploit AI's potential, recommending strategies like centralized data governance and fostering talent-driven approaches to enhance operational maturity.

(With inputs from agencies.)