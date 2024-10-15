Left Menu

Apple's New iPad Mini: AI-Powered Innovation Unveiled

Apple launches the new iPad mini with advanced AI features and A17 Pro chip to enhance performance. The device includes improved Siri, writing tools, and will receive future updates with image generation and ChatGPT capabilities. Available for pre-order at $499, it hits stores next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:25 IST
Apple's New iPad Mini: AI-Powered Innovation Unveiled

Apple has announced the release of its latest iPad mini, featuring advanced AI capabilities designed to enhance user experience. The device, equipped with Apple's A17 Pro chip, promises a 30% boost in CPU performance over previous models.

Set to first roll out AI tools in the U.S. through an iPadOS 18.1 update, the iPad mini will soon feature innovations such as image-generation tools and capabilities powered by ChatGPT. These updates are scheduled over the coming months.

Despite mixed investor reception to its AI-boosted iPhone 16 lineup, research firm Canalys forecasts healthy sales momentum for Apple into 2025. The new iPad mini, priced at $499, is open for pre-orders and will reach customers and stores next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024