Apple's New iPad Mini: AI-Powered Innovation Unveiled

Apple has announced the release of its latest iPad mini, featuring advanced AI capabilities designed to enhance user experience. The device, equipped with Apple's A17 Pro chip, promises a 30% boost in CPU performance over previous models.

Set to first roll out AI tools in the U.S. through an iPadOS 18.1 update, the iPad mini will soon feature innovations such as image-generation tools and capabilities powered by ChatGPT. These updates are scheduled over the coming months.

Despite mixed investor reception to its AI-boosted iPhone 16 lineup, research firm Canalys forecasts healthy sales momentum for Apple into 2025. The new iPad mini, priced at $499, is open for pre-orders and will reach customers and stores next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)