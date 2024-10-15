LVMH Faces Decline: Economic Pressures Curb Luxury Sales

French luxury giant LVMH has announced a 3% decrease in sales for the third quarter of this year. The dip comes as consumers grapple with soaring prices and economic instability, impacting the spending on high-end goods.

This decline saw LVMH's revenue reach 19.08 billion euros, equating to $20.8 billion for the three months ending in September.

The results fell short of analysts' forecasts, as Barclays had anticipated a 2% organic growth, excluding currency, acquisition, and divestiture impacts.

