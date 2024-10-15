LVMH Faces Decline: Economic Pressures Curb Luxury Sales
French luxury conglomerate LVMH reported a 3% decrease in third-quarter sales amid economic uncertainties and rising prices, translating to a revenue drop to 19.08 billion euros. This figure fell short of analyst expectations for 2% organic growth, according to estimates from Barclays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:22 IST
- Country:
- France
French luxury giant LVMH has announced a 3% decrease in sales for the third quarter of this year. The dip comes as consumers grapple with soaring prices and economic instability, impacting the spending on high-end goods.
This decline saw LVMH's revenue reach 19.08 billion euros, equating to $20.8 billion for the three months ending in September.
The results fell short of analysts' forecasts, as Barclays had anticipated a 2% organic growth, excluding currency, acquisition, and divestiture impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Market Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Asian Markets Tumble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Dollar Surges as Economic Uncertainty Provides Safe Haven
Euro Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty