Johnson Matthey Boosts India's Engineering Landscape with New Centre

Johnson Matthey has opened a new Engineering Centre in Mumbai to harness India's engineering talent, enhancing its capacity to deliver projects in hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals. This initiative underlines its commitment to sustainable technologies and India's carbon neutrality goal, supported by local industry leaders and diplomatic officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:46 IST
Johnson Matthey Boosts India's Engineering Landscape with New Centre
Johnson Matthey (JM), a leader in sustainable technologies, announced the inauguration of its new Engineering Centre in Mumbai, a testament to its commitment to India as a manufacturing and engineering partner.

The centre aims to leverage India's renowned engineering talent, boosting JM's project delivery capacity in its core licensing business and burgeoning areas like hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals. Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive for Catalyst Technologies at JM, highlighted the significance of India's engineering expertise in their global strategy.

The centre, overseen by Ramsundar Solaimalai, aligns with India's net-zero ambitions, fostering solutions to cut carbon emissions in crucial sectors. Celebrated at the British High Commission in Mumbai, the launch emphasized JM's historic and growing footprint in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

