Johnson Matthey Boosts India's Engineering Landscape with New Centre
Johnson Matthey has opened a new Engineering Centre in Mumbai to harness India's engineering talent, enhancing its capacity to deliver projects in hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals. This initiative underlines its commitment to sustainable technologies and India's carbon neutrality goal, supported by local industry leaders and diplomatic officials.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Johnson Matthey (JM), a leader in sustainable technologies, announced the inauguration of its new Engineering Centre in Mumbai, a testament to its commitment to India as a manufacturing and engineering partner.
The centre aims to leverage India's renowned engineering talent, boosting JM's project delivery capacity in its core licensing business and burgeoning areas like hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals. Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive for Catalyst Technologies at JM, highlighted the significance of India's engineering expertise in their global strategy.
The centre, overseen by Ramsundar Solaimalai, aligns with India's net-zero ambitions, fostering solutions to cut carbon emissions in crucial sectors. Celebrated at the British High Commission in Mumbai, the launch emphasized JM's historic and growing footprint in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
JSW MG Motor India Reports 8% Decline in September Sales, Optimistic About Festive Season
Indian Markets See Flat Opening Amid Global Investor Shift
Indian minister says ‘we can change the world for the better’
Piyush Goyal Highlights 'Make in India' Success with Impressive GVA Growth