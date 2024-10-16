Johnson Matthey Boosts India's Engineering Landscape with New Centre

Johnson Matthey (JM), a leader in sustainable technologies, announced the inauguration of its new Engineering Centre in Mumbai, a testament to its commitment to India as a manufacturing and engineering partner.

The centre aims to leverage India's renowned engineering talent, boosting JM's project delivery capacity in its core licensing business and burgeoning areas like hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals. Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive for Catalyst Technologies at JM, highlighted the significance of India's engineering expertise in their global strategy.

The centre, overseen by Ramsundar Solaimalai, aligns with India's net-zero ambitions, fostering solutions to cut carbon emissions in crucial sectors. Celebrated at the British High Commission in Mumbai, the launch emphasized JM's historic and growing footprint in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)