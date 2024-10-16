Airbus Aims to Trim 2,500 Jobs in Defence & Space Unit

Airbus is reportedly planning substantial workforce reductions in its Defence & Space division, with plans to cut up to 2,500 positions by mid-2026. This reduction equates to 7% of the division's workforce, insiders revealed on Wednesday, asking for anonymity as the matter remains confidential.

The European aerospace giant has faced significant financial challenges in its space systems sector, most notably with the OneSat project, and has been experiencing delays and increased costs in its defence operations.

The impending job cuts were initially announced by French news outlet AFP, following an extensive efficiency review by Airbus known internally as ATOM. When approached, Airbus declined to provide comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)