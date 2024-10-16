Left Menu

Airbus Aims to Trim 2,500 Jobs in Defence & Space Unit

Airbus is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs from its Defence & Space division by mid-2026. This decision affects 7% of its workforce in the unit, driven by inefficiencies in space systems and delays in defence projects. The information was first reported by AFP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:48 IST
Airbus Aims to Trim 2,500 Jobs in Defence & Space Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus is reportedly planning substantial workforce reductions in its Defence & Space division, with plans to cut up to 2,500 positions by mid-2026. This reduction equates to 7% of the division's workforce, insiders revealed on Wednesday, asking for anonymity as the matter remains confidential.

The European aerospace giant has faced significant financial challenges in its space systems sector, most notably with the OneSat project, and has been experiencing delays and increased costs in its defence operations.

The impending job cuts were initially announced by French news outlet AFP, following an extensive efficiency review by Airbus known internally as ATOM. When approached, Airbus declined to provide comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024