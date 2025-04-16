Ellen Pompeo's Balancing Act: Staying True to Grey's Anatomy and Beyond

In a candid interview, Ellen Pompeo, the iconic face of Grey's Anatomy since 2005, revealed her reluctance to fully exit the medical drama, citing both emotional bonds and financial rationale. The actress, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, believes stepping away entirely would be a poor decision on both fronts.

Under her current contract, Pompeo earns a staggering USD 20 million annually, highlighting the financial implications of her departure. "Walking away would mean others profit from my 20 years of dedication while I receive nothing," Pompeo stated, emphasizing the stakes involved. Her deep connection with the show's audience also plays a crucial role in her decision.

Pompeo expressed gratitude for the impact the show has had, mentioning the importance of maintaining a positive outlook towards it. Despite reducing her number of episodes in 2022 to focus more on family, she remains committed to her role as Meredith Grey. Additionally, Pompeo explores other ventures, including her involvement in the series 'Good American Family', which intrigued her enough to overcome initial hesitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)