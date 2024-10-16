Left Menu

Telangana's Tech Leap: A Call for Semiconductor Giants

Telangana's IT Minister advocates for semiconductor facilities in the state, highlighting strong infrastructure and tech ecosystem, aiming for significant national economic growth. He also stresses the importance of the T-Fiber project for regional digital development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:04 IST
Telangana's Tech Leap: A Call for Semiconductor Giants
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, has urged the central government to establish semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Manufacturing Plants and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging units in the state under the Indian Semiconductor Mission. His call to action was delivered at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 in Delhi.

The Minister emphasized Telangana's robust infrastructure and the presence of global tech companies and a thriving startup ecosystem, positioning the state as a key contributor to India's vision of a USD 10 trillion economy. He pointed out the skilled workforce of over 350,000 professionals in AI and semiconductor fields, showcasing Telangana's readiness to enhance India's global tech leadership.

The Minister also highlighted the critical need for completing the T-Fiber project, aiming to deliver high-speed internet to eight million households in Telangana, thus pushing forward the state's digital infrastructure ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

