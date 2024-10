TikTok's Election Ad Missteps Under Scrutiny

TikTok is facing criticism for approving ads with election disinformation, despite a self-imposed ban on political advertising. Global Witness, a nonprofit watchdog, conducted a test revealing that TikTok approved four out of eight false ads submitted.

This test aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of content moderation systems before the U.S. presidential election. While improvements have been made by platforms like Facebook, TikTok's approval of misleading content raises concerns about its commitment to its own policies.

Despite the ads not running on the platform, the incident underscores the varying success of social media companies in managing election misinformation. Google's YouTube required additional verification and didn't let any misleading ads go live, setting a better example.

