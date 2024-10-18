U.S. Loosens Space Export Rules to Boost Industry and Security Alliances
The Biden administration plans to ease export restrictions on certain satellite and spacecraft items for U.S. commercial space companies to allied nations. The changes aim to facilitate industry growth while maintaining national security. SpaceX and other companies like Lockheed Martin may benefit from these regulatory adjustments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:44 IST
The Biden administration is set to relax export restrictions, enabling U.S. commercial space companies to ship specific satellite and spacecraft items to allies and partners, according to sources.
This policy shift aims to boost the expanding U.S. space industry while safeguarding national security interests, with companies like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin poised to gain.
The relaxed rules are designed to support the AUKUS security pact by encouraging technology sharing and will affect over 40 allied nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition
Dockworkers' Strike Threatens India-US Export Dynamics
Kazakhstan's Grain Export Saga: Retaliation or Misunderstanding?
Kazakhstan Stalls Grain Exports Amid Diplomatic Dispute with Russia
Historic Trilateral Power Agreement: Nepal Exports Electricity to Bangladesh via India