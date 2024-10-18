U.S. Loosens Space Export Rules to Boost Industry and Security Alliances

The Biden administration is set to relax export restrictions, enabling U.S. commercial space companies to ship specific satellite and spacecraft items to allies and partners, according to sources.

This policy shift aims to boost the expanding U.S. space industry while safeguarding national security interests, with companies like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin poised to gain.

The relaxed rules are designed to support the AUKUS security pact by encouraging technology sharing and will affect over 40 allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)