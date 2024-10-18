Left Menu

U.S. Loosens Space Export Rules to Boost Industry and Security Alliances

The Biden administration plans to ease export restrictions on certain satellite and spacecraft items for U.S. commercial space companies to allied nations. The changes aim to facilitate industry growth while maintaining national security. SpaceX and other companies like Lockheed Martin may benefit from these regulatory adjustments.

Updated: 18-10-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:44 IST
The Biden administration is set to relax export restrictions, enabling U.S. commercial space companies to ship specific satellite and spacecraft items to allies and partners, according to sources.

This policy shift aims to boost the expanding U.S. space industry while safeguarding national security interests, with companies like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin poised to gain.

The relaxed rules are designed to support the AUKUS security pact by encouraging technology sharing and will affect over 40 allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

