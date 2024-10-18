Left Menu

Exercise SWAVLAMBAN SHAKTI: Pioneering Military Innovation

The Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps is conducting 'Exercise SWAVLAMBAN SHAKTI' at Babina Field Firing Ranges to integrate niche and emerging technologies into combat strategies. The exercise, featuring advanced systems and over 1,800 personnel, aims to boost indigenous defence manufacturing and enhance collaboration with industry partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps is pushing the envelope on military innovation with the 'Exercise SWAVLAMBAN SHAKTI'. Conducted at the Babina Field Firing Ranges near Jhansi, the event is a significant leap in incorporating emerging technologies into combat capabilities.

The exercise, which started on Thursday and will run until October 22, witnessed active participation from around 1,800 personnel, supported by an array of armoured and specialist vehicles. Under the leadership of Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, this initiative serves to identify and prioritize essential technologies for future warfare.

With over 50 new technology equipment showcased by more than 40 industry partners, including DRDO and defence startups, the exercise underscores the importance of fostering an indigenous manufacturing base, focusing on drone and anti-drone technologies. Opportunities abound for young entrepreneurs to display their tech prowess, marking a milestone in military-industry collaboration.

