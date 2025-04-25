DRDO's Hypersonic Breakthrough: Scramjet Combustor Achieves 1,000-Second Test Success
The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) conducted a successful long-duration test of an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor for over 1,000 seconds. This achievement marks a significant milestone in hypersonic weapon technology, paving the way for future advancements in the nation's hypersonic cruise missile development program.
The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) achieved a remarkable feat on Friday by conducting a 1,000-second ground test of an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor. The test took place at the newly established Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in hypersonic weapon technology.
According to a statement from DRDO, this successful test advances the progress towards a full-scale, flight-worthy scramjet combustor. Scramjets, notable for their air-breathing ability at supersonic speeds without moving parts, are essential for hypersonic cruise missiles that exceed speeds of 6,100 km/h.
The test not only validates the scramjet's design but underscores the collaborative efforts of DRDO, industry, and academia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the achievement, and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat recognized the contributions of the team, including U Raja Babu and G A Srinivasa Murthy.
