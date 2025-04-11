India and Italy Strengthen Scientific Ties with MoU on Emerging Technologies

In a major step toward enhancing bilateral scientific collaboration, Italy's Minister of University and Research, Ms. Anna Maria Bernini, is currently on an official visit to India. During her visit, she held a high-level meeting with Dr. Jitendra Singh, India's Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Department of Space, and Department of Atomic Energy. The key event of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations in cutting-edge scientific fields.

The primary focus of the discussions between Ms. Bernini and Dr. Singh revolved around advancing joint initiatives in quantum technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and other emerging sectors. The signing of the MoU marked a significant milestone in the strengthening of scientific ties between India and Italy, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to collaborative research and technological advancement.

Dr. Singh recalled the important bilateral discussions held between Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Summit in Brazil. These discussions led to the formal announcement of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which serves as a roadmap for shared innovation and scientific collaboration between the two countries.

As part of this strategic vision, both countries signed the Indo-Italian Executive Programme of Cooperation (EPOC) for the period 2025–2027, a concrete initiative aimed at enhancing scientific cooperation. Dr. Singh pointed out that under the framework of EPOC, over 150 joint research projects have been successfully implemented thus far, underscoring the longstanding and productive scientific partnership between the two nations.

In the current phase, both India and Italy have agreed to jointly fund 10 new research mobility proposals and 10 significant collaborative research initiatives across a wide range of scientific disciplines. These initiatives are expected to make significant strides in fields such as AI, digitalization, biotechnology, and quantum technologies.

Dr. Singh emphasized India’s growing prowess in emerging technologies, highlighting the nation's advancements in AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Big Data, and biotechnology. He also drew attention to India’s strategic investments and policies that are positioning the country as a global hub for innovation and technological excellence.

Among India’s recent scientific breakthroughs, Dr. Singh proudly mentioned the development of a DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was subsequently gifted to several countries in need. He also highlighted the launch of India’s indigenous Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and Nafithromycin, a new antibiotic for treating respiratory infections. Furthermore, he celebrated India’s successful gene therapy trial and the creation of a national genome data bank to support personalized medicine and public health research.

India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally, has also played a significant role in fostering innovation. Dr. Singh particularly acknowledged the contributions of agro-biotech startups, with initiatives like the Aroma Mission (also known as the Purple Revolution) serving as examples of how innovation in agriculture and floriculture can create global impact.

Dr. Singh also highlighted India's use of technology to transform traditional sectors. The Soil Health Card initiative and the Swamitva Yojana, both leveraging drone technology, have revolutionized agriculture in India, ensuring sustainability and efficiency in rural areas. Moreover, India’s commitment to preserving traditional knowledge through modern science was showcased by the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), a unique project that digitizes and protects India’s rich heritage of traditional knowledge using state-of-the-art technology.

In his capacity as Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr. Singh further briefed the Italian delegation about India’s ambitious Deep Ocean Mission. This initiative aims to send an Indian submersible to explore depths of up to 6,000 meters in the ocean, with trial dives beginning at 500 meters next year. This project underscores India’s commitment to advancing oceanographic research and sustainable practices in marine exploration.

Both countries also reaffirmed their dedication to long-term cooperation in several key areas, including infectious diseases, green hydrogen, renewable energy, cultural heritage preservation technologies, and the sustainable blue economy. In addition to these, they agreed to explore new collaborative opportunities in emerging fields such as Industry 4.0 and clean energy technologies.

The high-level meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening academic and industrial partnerships, particularly between small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups from both nations. Dr. Singh stressed the importance of such collaborations for fostering innovation and economic growth.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, also participated in the meeting, which was hailed as a significant milestone in Indo-Italian scientific and technological cooperation.

As both countries look forward to the future, the signing of the MoU and the joint initiatives outlined in the 2025–2027 Executive Programme for Scientific and Technological Cooperation promise to further deepen their collaboration, making a lasting impact on the global scientific community.