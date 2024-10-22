India's Drone Revolution: Banning Imports to Boost Local Production

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, declared India's complete ban on drone imports to stimulate domestic manufacturing during a national drone summit in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The minister stated that the initiative aims to encourage local startups, minimizing reliance on foreign products. This move aligns with the government's ambition to transform India into a global drone hub.

Furthermore, Naidu highlighted efforts to foster innovation, noting that 27 companies were benefiting from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The summit, featuring hackathons and exhibitions, is expected to draw significant participation, underlining India's commitment to drone technology.

