India's Drone Revolution: Banning Imports to Boost Local Production
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu announced India's ban on drone imports to promote local manufacturing. Speaking at a national drone summit, he emphasized developing indigenous drone solutions, highlighting government initiatives like liberalized rules and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to support industry growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, declared India's complete ban on drone imports to stimulate domestic manufacturing during a national drone summit in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.
The minister stated that the initiative aims to encourage local startups, minimizing reliance on foreign products. This move aligns with the government's ambition to transform India into a global drone hub.
Furthermore, Naidu highlighted efforts to foster innovation, noting that 27 companies were benefiting from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The summit, featuring hackathons and exhibitions, is expected to draw significant participation, underlining India's commitment to drone technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Leads: JP Nadda Steers WHO Southeast Asia Toward Healthcare Innovation
SOFYverse: Revolutionizing Feminine Hygiene with Innovation and Empowerment
India Post Expands Service Reach with New Technologies and Innovations: Postmaster General
Innovations for Defence Excellence: Pioneering The Future of India's Defence Ecosystem
Rajnath Singh Launches ADITI 2.0 and DISC 12 to Boost Defence Innovation and Self-Reliance