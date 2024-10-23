Berry Avionics Soars: New Drone Training Hub in Lucknow

Berry Avionics, a prominent drone training and research firm, announced the inauguration of its remote pilot training facility in Lucknow on Wednesday. The Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to serve budding professionals and entrepreneurs who are keen on integrating drone technology into their pursuits.

The firm cited the rapid expansion of drone applications across industries such as agriculture, infrastructure, and surveillance, which has spurred a substantial demand for certified drone pilots in India. The Lucknow facility is poised to train over 1,000 students and professionals each year, addressing this burgeoning need.

Uyes Inamdar, Founder of Berry Avionics, emphasized the importance of trained pilots in various industries. He remarked, "Drones are becoming a key tool in many industries, and there's a huge demand for trained pilots. Our RPTO and other training programs aim to close this skills gap and prepare people for the future."

(With inputs from agencies.)