India Unveils Its First Purpose-Built AI Datacenter

RackBank has unveiled India's first purpose-built AI Datacenter, marking a significant stride in the nation's technological advancements. Situated near Indore, this advanced facility can accommodate an impressive 60,000 GPUs and operates on 80MW power, placing India prominently on the global AI map.

The strategically located Datacenter promises low latency and powerful AI and cloud services nationwide. Key features include a phased 80MW construction, advanced cooling technologies, and flexible power usage. The center is designed for scalability, with NVIDIA's future GPU architecture readiness, reinforcing its role as a global AI training hub.

Support from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, with favorable policies, has been pivotal to its realization. The Datacenter will boost job creation, attract investments, and foster collaboration across various sectors, aligning with India's environmental goals for sustainable operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)