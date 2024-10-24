Left Menu

India Unveils Its First Purpose-Built AI Datacenter

RackBank launches India's premier AI Datacenter near Indore, featuring cutting-edge technology to support 60,000 GPUs and 80MW power. Strategically positioned to enhance AI and cloud services, the center aligns with India's digital infrastructure goals, creating jobs and fostering innovation. Operations start in Q4 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:46 IST
India Unveils Its First Purpose-Built AI Datacenter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RackBank has unveiled India's first purpose-built AI Datacenter, marking a significant stride in the nation's technological advancements. Situated near Indore, this advanced facility can accommodate an impressive 60,000 GPUs and operates on 80MW power, placing India prominently on the global AI map.

The strategically located Datacenter promises low latency and powerful AI and cloud services nationwide. Key features include a phased 80MW construction, advanced cooling technologies, and flexible power usage. The center is designed for scalability, with NVIDIA's future GPU architecture readiness, reinforcing its role as a global AI training hub.

Support from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, with favorable policies, has been pivotal to its realization. The Datacenter will boost job creation, attract investments, and foster collaboration across various sectors, aligning with India's environmental goals for sustainable operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024