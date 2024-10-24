Left Menu

TECHMA 2024: Paving the Path to Atmanirbharta in Defence

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan urged the defence sector to adopt fusion and synergy for self-reliance at the TECHMA 2024 conference. Emphasizing innovative ideas to aid national security, the event focuses on aligning defence technologies with India's self-reliance goal by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday called for a shift in mindset among defence stakeholders, encouraging them to integrate fusion and synergy to achieve 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance. He made these remarks at the virtual inauguration of the TECHMA 2024 conference.

During his address, Gen Chauhan highlighted the need for the defence industry, research and development organizations, and services to generate innovative concepts beneficial to the armed forces and the nation. The conference, organized by DRDO, is themed 'Technology Management in Defence Sector for Vision India @2047', and aims at self-reliance by 2047.

The two-day event, held in Mussoorie, focuses on futuristic technologies and strategic project management, with an emphasis on strengthening India's indigenous capabilities. Insights from TECHMA-2024 are expected to boost the country's R&D ecosystem and prepare it for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

