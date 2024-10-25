Huawei Surges Ahead as Apple Faces Challenges in China
In the third quarter of 2024, Huawei's smartphone sales in China surged by 42%, surpassing Apple's iPhone. Despite Apple's continued marketing push and new product launches, it faced headwinds including government restrictions. Meanwhile, Huawei's locally-produced Mate 60 series and innovative models bolstered its market position.
Huawei has surged ahead in China's fiercely competitive smartphone market, recording a remarkable 42% sales increase in Q3 2024, overshadowing its rival Apple, which saw a slight decline of 0.3% in iPhone sales.
Data from IDC revealed that Apple held a 15.6% market share, albeit a drop of 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. In comparison, Huawei, with its innovative Mate 60 series and new Pura 70 model, climbed to a 15.3% share, marking a significant 4.2 percentage point rise.
Apple's challenges in China include government restrictions and increasing competition, prompting it to initiate discount campaigns and launch the iPhone 16. Despite the hurdles, early sales of the new iPhone model were promising, showing a 20% increase in its initial three weeks over the previous year's model, according to Counterpoint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- iPhone
- Huawei
- China
- smartphone market
- Apple
- Vivo
- competition
- sales
- market share
- Huawei Mate 60
ALSO READ
Himachal's Apple Growers Face High Prices Amid Declining Yields
Atomic Bomb Survivors Issue Dire Warning on Nuclear Risks
Japanese Survivors' Movement Wins Nobel Peace Prize Amid Global Nuclear Tensions
Nobel Peace Prize Honors Atomic Bomb Survivors' Activism
Hibakusha's Legacy: Nobel Peace Prize Honors Japanese Survivors' Campaign Against Nuclear Arms