Huawei Surges Ahead as Apple Faces Challenges in China

Huawei has surged ahead in China's fiercely competitive smartphone market, recording a remarkable 42% sales increase in Q3 2024, overshadowing its rival Apple, which saw a slight decline of 0.3% in iPhone sales.

Data from IDC revealed that Apple held a 15.6% market share, albeit a drop of 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. In comparison, Huawei, with its innovative Mate 60 series and new Pura 70 model, climbed to a 15.3% share, marking a significant 4.2 percentage point rise.

Apple's challenges in China include government restrictions and increasing competition, prompting it to initiate discount campaigns and launch the iPhone 16. Despite the hurdles, early sales of the new iPhone model were promising, showing a 20% increase in its initial three weeks over the previous year's model, according to Counterpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)