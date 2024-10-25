Left Menu

Huawei Surges Ahead as Apple Faces Challenges in China

In the third quarter of 2024, Huawei's smartphone sales in China surged by 42%, surpassing Apple's iPhone. Despite Apple's continued marketing push and new product launches, it faced headwinds including government restrictions. Meanwhile, Huawei's locally-produced Mate 60 series and innovative models bolstered its market position.

Updated: 25-10-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Huawei has surged ahead in China's fiercely competitive smartphone market, recording a remarkable 42% sales increase in Q3 2024, overshadowing its rival Apple, which saw a slight decline of 0.3% in iPhone sales.

Data from IDC revealed that Apple held a 15.6% market share, albeit a drop of 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. In comparison, Huawei, with its innovative Mate 60 series and new Pura 70 model, climbed to a 15.3% share, marking a significant 4.2 percentage point rise.

Apple's challenges in China include government restrictions and increasing competition, prompting it to initiate discount campaigns and launch the iPhone 16. Despite the hurdles, early sales of the new iPhone model were promising, showing a 20% increase in its initial three weeks over the previous year's model, according to Counterpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

