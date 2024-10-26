Tri-Nation Alliance Boosts India's Digital Infrastructure
The United States, Japan, and South Korea have launched the DiGi Framework to support digital infrastructure projects in India. The initiative involves collaboration with India's private sector to facilitate high-quality investments in information and communications technology sectors like 5G, AI, and more.
The United States, Japan, and South Korea have come together to support the enhancement of digital infrastructure in India through a new initiative named the Digital Infrastructure Growth Initiative for India Framework, or DiGi Framework. Announced on Friday, the collaboration aims to spur significant private sector investment in India.
The US International Development Finance Corporation, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and the Export-Import Bank of Korea are spearheading this initiative. The framework aims to streamline and support strategic infrastructure projects, including 5G networks, submarine cables, optical fiber networks, telecom towers, and data centers.
The DiGi Framework promises to strengthen policy dialogues between the Indian government and the private sector. This collaborative action is seen as a crucial step toward sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific, with involved parties committed to leveraging private capital to meet India's digital needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
