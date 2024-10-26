Left Menu

Israel's Multi-Layered Missile Defense: A Shield Against Regional Threats

Israel's comprehensive air defense systems protect against regional adversaries like Iran. These include the long-range Arrow interceptors, mid-range David's Sling, and short-range Iron Dome, with a laser-based system under development. Backed by the U.S., these layers counter various missile threats from conventional to non-conventional warheads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:21 IST
Israel's Multi-Layered Missile Defense: A Shield Against Regional Threats

In response to regional threats, Israel has developed a multi-tiered missile defense system. This includes the long-range Arrow interceptors, the mid-range David's Sling, and the short-range Iron Dome, forming a robust shield against potential missile attacks.

Israel's defenses have been bolstered with U.S. support, including the deployment of advanced systems like THAAD. Most recently, the Arrow system was utilized in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, demonstrating its effectiveness in protecting Israeli territory.

Efforts continue with the development of a laser-based interception system, aiming to cut costs significantly while maintaining high security standards. These measures ensure preparedness against conventional and novel threats from Israel's adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024