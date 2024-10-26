Left Menu

Black Caps Clinch Historic Series Victory in India

New Zealand defeated India by 113 runs in the second test in Pune, securing their first series win in India. Mitchell Santner was instrumental with a match haul of 13 wickets. This defeat halted India's 18 consecutive home series win streak since 2012.

New Zealand achieved a monumental 113-run victory over India in the second test held in Pune, bringing the series to a decisive 2-0 close. The Black Caps dominated the first test in Bengaluru with an eight-wicket win, marking their maiden series triumph on Indian soil.

Mitchell Santner shone throughout the competition, racking up an impressive 13 wickets over the match, including 6-104 in the final innings. His performance was pivotal in dismantling the Indian lineup and ensuring a historic result for New Zealand.

This victory not only underscored New Zealand's prowess but also interrupted India's impressive 18-series home winning streak, a record unbroken since 2012.

