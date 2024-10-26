Black Caps Clinch Historic Series Victory in India

New Zealand achieved a monumental 113-run victory over India in the second test held in Pune, bringing the series to a decisive 2-0 close. The Black Caps dominated the first test in Bengaluru with an eight-wicket win, marking their maiden series triumph on Indian soil.

Mitchell Santner shone throughout the competition, racking up an impressive 13 wickets over the match, including 6-104 in the final innings. His performance was pivotal in dismantling the Indian lineup and ensuring a historic result for New Zealand.

This victory not only underscored New Zealand's prowess but also interrupted India's impressive 18-series home winning streak, a record unbroken since 2012.

