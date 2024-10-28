Chinese Hackers Target U.S. Political Figures' Calls

Chinese state-affiliated hackers have reportedly intercepted the audio of phone calls involving United States political figures, including an adviser to former President Trump's campaign, according to the Washington Post on Sunday.

The FBI, alongside the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, announced on Friday that they are investigating these unauthorized intrusions into commercial telecommunications systems allegedly orchestrated by individuals linked to China.

Adding to the concerns, Reuters reported that the same group of Chinese hackers had also targeted phone lines used by individuals associated with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)