Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Target U.S. Political Figures' Calls

Chinese state-affiliated hackers intercepted phone call audio from several U.S. political figures, including a Trump campaign adviser. The FBI and U.S. Cybersecurity Agency are investigating unauthorized access linked to China. Hackers also targeted phones connected to Kamala Harris's Democratic campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 03:29 IST
Chinese Hackers Target U.S. Political Figures' Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Chinese state-affiliated hackers have reportedly intercepted the audio of phone calls involving United States political figures, including an adviser to former President Trump's campaign, according to the Washington Post on Sunday.

The FBI, alongside the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, announced on Friday that they are investigating these unauthorized intrusions into commercial telecommunications systems allegedly orchestrated by individuals linked to China.

Adding to the concerns, Reuters reported that the same group of Chinese hackers had also targeted phone lines used by individuals associated with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024