Apollo Micro Systems Rockets with Double Profit Boost
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) doubled its profit after tax to Rs 16 crore in Q2 2024, driven by higher income. The company had reported a Rs 6.55 crore profit in the same quarter last fiscal year. AMSL's income increased to Rs 161.30 crore from Rs 87.40 crore.
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has experienced a remarkable two-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching approximately Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. The significant rise in earnings is attributed to a surge in the company's income.
In the same period of the previous fiscal year, AMSL had recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.55 crore, according to a statement issued by the company on Monday, highlighting the substantial year-over-year growth.
Furthermore, the company's total income saw a substantial climb to Rs 161.30 crore, up from Rs 87.40 crore a year earlier. AMSL is known for providing technology-based solutions across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace.
