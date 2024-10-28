Apollo Micro Systems Rockets with Double Profit Boost

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has experienced a remarkable two-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching approximately Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. The significant rise in earnings is attributed to a surge in the company's income.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, AMSL had recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.55 crore, according to a statement issued by the company on Monday, highlighting the substantial year-over-year growth.

Furthermore, the company's total income saw a substantial climb to Rs 161.30 crore, up from Rs 87.40 crore a year earlier. AMSL is known for providing technology-based solutions across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)