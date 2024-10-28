Left Menu

Tata-Airbus Facility Launches, Ushering New Era for India's Aviation Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara for C295 manufacturing. The facility marks a significant step in India's Make in India initiative, highlighting job creation, indigenous manufacturing, and strengthened India-Spain relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:10 IST
  • India

In a landmark event for India's aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara on Monday. The facility is set to manufacture the C295 aircraft, a medium tactical transport plane by Airbus.

The collaboration is a testament to the growing partnership between India and Spain. Speaking at the launch, PM Modi emphasized the significance of the facility in bolstering India's 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission. He asserted that the project would invigorate the country's defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Modi remarked that the factory exemplifies India's newfound rapid execution capabilities, with its foundation having been laid just last year. By supporting the production of 18,000 aircraft parts and creating thousands of jobs, the facility is poised to significantly impact the local economy and bolster international exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

