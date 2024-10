Synechron Expands Global Presence with Cloobees Acquisition

Synechron, Inc., a global leader in digital transformation consulting, announced the acquisition of Cloobees, an esteemed Salesforce implementation partner. This strategic move aims to enhance Synechron's capabilities and expand its global reach.

The acquisition unites two complementary businesses, allowing Synechron to consolidate its position in the Salesforce domain and deepen industry expertise. Cloobees, based in Central and Eastern Europe, contributes over 800 Salesforce certifications, strengthening Synechron's presence in vital markets including the UK and India.

This transaction enables Synechron to tap into Cloobees' expertise in telecommunications, insurance, and energy sectors. With Faisal Husain acknowledging the mutual benefits, Cloobees' 220+ team will integrate into Synechron, enhancing their digital transformation services across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)