CAMS Reports Stellar Growth with 45% Profit Surge

On Monday, CAMS, functioning as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, announced an impressive 45% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 122.5 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter.

This substantial growth compares to a PAT of Rs 84.51 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the company's revenues from operations surged by 33%, totaling Rs 365.17 crore for the period, up from Rs 275 crore the year before, according to the company's statement.

CEO Anuj Kumar highlighted the significant milestones achieved, noting that the assets under service reached an unprecedented Rs 45 lakh crore. This was propelled by robust retail involvement in equity markets, notably via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and New Fund Offers (NFOs), leading to an approximately Rs 1 lakh crore in equity net-sales and a remarkable 59% year-on-year growth in equity assets in Q2.

(With inputs from agencies.)