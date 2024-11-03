GX Group's Sustainable Revolution in Telecom Infrastructure

Broadband equipment maker GX Group is setting its sights on sustainability, aiming to use 60% reusable materials in all its products over the next two years, according to a senior company official.

CEO Paritosh Prajapati mentioned that India is on track to emerge as the second-largest fibre broadband market globally by 2030, with an anticipated 110 million active fibre lines, thus intensifying the challenges of managing telecom infrastructure's environmental impact.

Under its new initiative, 'Ecoverse,' GX Group has unveiled WiFi routers and GPON ONTs crafted from recycled and biodegradable materials, becoming the first company in India to launch such an eco-friendly product. The company plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai soon, boosting its export potential.

