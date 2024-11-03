Left Menu

GX Group's Sustainable Revolution in Telecom Infrastructure

GX Group aims to use 60% reusable material in its products within two years. As India looks to become the second-largest fibre broadband market by 2030, GX Group launches WiFi routers made from recycled materials, aligning with India's climate goals and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Broadband equipment maker GX Group is setting its sights on sustainability, aiming to use 60% reusable materials in all its products over the next two years, according to a senior company official.

CEO Paritosh Prajapati mentioned that India is on track to emerge as the second-largest fibre broadband market globally by 2030, with an anticipated 110 million active fibre lines, thus intensifying the challenges of managing telecom infrastructure's environmental impact.

Under its new initiative, 'Ecoverse,' GX Group has unveiled WiFi routers and GPON ONTs crafted from recycled and biodegradable materials, becoming the first company in India to launch such an eco-friendly product. The company plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai soon, boosting its export potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

