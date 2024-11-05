Left Menu

Rouble Reaches Year-Long Low Against Yuan Amid Currency Trade Shifts

The Russian rouble has reached its weakest level against China's yuan in nearly a year, influenced by reduced foreign currency sales and the upcoming U.S. presidential election. While the rouble shows some strength against the dollar, Western sanctions have intensified the yuan's role as the primary traded foreign currency in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:47 IST
Rouble Reaches Year-Long Low Against Yuan Amid Currency Trade Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble has slid to its lowest point against China's yuan in nearly a year, influenced by reduced foreign currency sales by Russian exporters and the looming U.S. presidential election on November 5. Data from LSEG indicated that by 0707 GMT, the rouble had decreased by 1.3% to 13.73 against the yuan, marking its weakest position since October 9, 2023. In contrast, the rouble showed a slight increase of 0.3% against the dollar, reaching 98.10.

Western sanctions, introduced on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre since June 12, have halted all trade in dollars and euros at the MOEX. Consequently, the yuan has emerged as the predominant foreign currency traded in Russia.

The shift has rerouted dollar and euro trades to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, complicating access to price data. The one-day rouble-dollar futures, which remain traded on the Moscow Exchange, serve as a reference for OTC market rates. The central bank's official exchange rate, based on OTC data, was recently established at 97.55 to the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024