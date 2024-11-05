E2E Networks and L&T Pave the Way for GenAI in India
E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud provider, partners with L&T to drive AI Cloud solutions in India. This collaboration includes L&T acquiring a 21% stake in E2E Networks. The alliance aims to support digital transformation across industries and promote 'Make in India' initiatives with cutting-edge cloud technology.
E2E Networks, a prominent Indian Cloud and AI provider, has joined forces with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in a landmark partnership to advance GenAI solutions across India. This collaboration is poised to significantly enhance the adoption of accelerated computing on the Cloud by Indian organizations.
The partnership also sees L&T acquiring a 21% equity stake in E2E Networks, combining primary and secondary transactions. By integrating E2E Networks’ AI Cloud platform with L&T's experience in data management, the alliance seeks to empower startups and enterprises to achieve a robust digital transformation.
This strategic move marks a step towards ‘Make in India’ initiatives, where E2E Networks and L&T aim to establish India as a leading provider of sovereign cloud platforms. The collaboration focuses on delivering secure and scalable cloud experiences, unlocking AI potential and cost-optimization for businesses in India.
