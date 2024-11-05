Left Menu

Royal Enfield Ventures into Electric Revolution with Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield is set to launch its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, internationally, targeting developed markets like Europe and the US. The Chennai-based company aims to capture a new segment with this premium product while expanding beyond its successful mid-sized petrol bike range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Royal Enfield is gearing up to debut its electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, targeting developed markets, particularly in Europe and the US, where there's stronger potential for premium products. A top company executive made the announcement on Tuesday.

This marks the famed motorcycle division of Eicher Motors' entrance into the electric vehicle segment, a significant pivot from their traditional offerings. Sidhartha Lal, Eicher Motors' MD and CEO, emphasized the global focus for the C6's initial rollout, deeming India a subsequent market for introduction.

As part of its expansion strategy, Royal Enfield plans to manufacture these electric vehicles in Chennai, aiming for a production capacity of 1.5 lakh units annually. The company is prepared to meet a minimum investment threshold by applying for the PLI scheme, aligning with their international sales objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

