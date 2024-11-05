Left Menu

Xiaomi India's Leadership Transition: Muralikrishnan B Steps Down

Muralikrishnan B, the President of Xiaomi India, has resigned to pursue academic research. He will transition to the role of an independent strategic advisor. Under his leadership, Xiaomi has seen significant success. Sudhin Mathur has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:01 IST
Xiaomi India's Leadership Transition: Muralikrishnan B Steps Down
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Xiaomi India's President Muralikrishnan B has announced his resignation to delve into academic research, focusing on an Executive Doctorate in Management. He will, however, continue to support the company as an independent strategic advisor.

Muralikrishnan played a crucial role in enhancing Xiaomi India's brand and strategic initiatives during his tenure, navigating challenges such as the company's stand-off with the Enforcement Directorate. Under his leadership, Xiaomi remained a pivotal force in the technology sector, connecting millions to innovative products.

Muralikrishnan's resignation comes as Xiaomi India strives to regain its leadership in the smartphone market after briefly reclaiming the top spot in 2024. As part of the company's leadership restructuring, Sudhin Mathur, former managing director at Motorola Mobility, steps in as the new Chief Operating Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024