Xiaomi India's Leadership Transition: Muralikrishnan B Steps Down

In a significant leadership change, Xiaomi India's President Muralikrishnan B has announced his resignation to delve into academic research, focusing on an Executive Doctorate in Management. He will, however, continue to support the company as an independent strategic advisor.

Muralikrishnan played a crucial role in enhancing Xiaomi India's brand and strategic initiatives during his tenure, navigating challenges such as the company's stand-off with the Enforcement Directorate. Under his leadership, Xiaomi remained a pivotal force in the technology sector, connecting millions to innovative products.

Muralikrishnan's resignation comes as Xiaomi India strives to regain its leadership in the smartphone market after briefly reclaiming the top spot in 2024. As part of the company's leadership restructuring, Sudhin Mathur, former managing director at Motorola Mobility, steps in as the new Chief Operating Officer.

