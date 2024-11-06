Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Facebook's Legal Battle Over Data Breach Disclosure

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a case involving Facebook's alleged securities fraud linked to the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Shareholders claim Facebook misled them by not disclosing the breach as a real risk. This decision could impact future securities fraud litigation against companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:32 IST
Facebook's ongoing legal battle took center stage as the U.S. Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments in a significant securities fraud case brought by shareholders. At the core of this dispute is whether Facebook misled investors about the Cambridge Analytica data breach, which allegedly impacted over 30 million users.

The plaintiffs contend that Facebook, owned by Meta, violated the Securities Exchange Act by not disclosing the breach as an existing risk in their business-risk disclosures. Instead, they argue, Facebook portrayed such risks as merely hypothetical. The issue arose after Facebook's stock dropped following revelations of data misuse in connection with the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

In a 2023 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the lawsuit previously dismissed by a district judge, highlighting the importance of revealing concrete risks. As the Supreme Court deliberates, the outcome could reshape how securities fraud cases against major corporations are litigated, potentially limiting private litigants' ability to hold companies accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

