Nxtra's Bold Move: Doubling Capacity with AI Innovation

Bharti Airtel's data centre arm, Nxtra, announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore to double its capacity to around 400 megawatts over the next three years, according to a company statement released Wednesday. This ambitious target aligns with Nxtra's previous goal to reach 400 megawatts by 2025.

Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora elaborated that the AI-powered SmartSense platform by Ecolibrium has begun deployment in the Chennai data centre, marking a significant step toward implementing these capabilities across all Nxtra core facilities. This effort is focused on predictive maintenance and enhanced operational efficiency.

Through AI-driven analytics, Nxtra aims for a 10% increase in asset life and a 25% boost in productivity. The company also expects a 15% rise in equipment performance, alongside a 10% reduction in non-IT power consumption by addressing potential energy and performance losses earlier.

