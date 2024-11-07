Left Menu

Australia's Bold Move: Pioneering Social Media Ban for Kids under 16

Australia plans to legislate a social media ban for children under 16, emphasizing rigorous age-verification without parental consent exceptions. Prime Minister Albanese highlights the dangers of harmful content on young minds. Parliament to discuss, with implementation in a year pending approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is set to introduce pioneering legislation restricting social media use for children under 16. The initiative, described as globally leading, involves stringent age-verification systems and excludes parental consent exemptions.

Citing the physical and mental health risks, particularly regarding body image and misogyny, Albanese stressed the urgency of intervention. The proposed measures mark one of the strictest controls worldwide, aiming to curtail harmful exposure to young users.

Imposing the highest age barriers globally, Australia's legislation demands social media platforms prove compliance, shifting responsibility from parents to tech companies. The opposition supports this bold step, which aligns with global efforts, emphasizing thorough governance in social media for youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

